US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

October 09, 2023 at 5:21 am EDTU.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, left, is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)BEIJING — (AP) — U.S.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer.called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities — but made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,100 dead in fighting so far and thousands wounded on both sides.

“The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on,” the statement said, adding that the international community needs to act with greater urgency and facilitate the sumption of peace talks. headtopics.com

The two governments are trying to arrange a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during a regional summit in San Francisco next month in a bid to manage the increasingly fraught relationship.

"I was very disappointed to be honest by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times," Schumer said near the end of his remark to Xi. "We want the Chinese people to have economic opportunity. That would be good for America," he said. "But China must also provide a level playing field for American companies and workers. Many Americans, most Americans including our delegation, do not believe we have that fairness now.

