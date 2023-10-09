US Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes China for not supporting Israel after Hamas attack

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center, and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, left, meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center left, and U.S. Sen.

“I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks,” said Schumer.called on both sides to exercise restraint and immediately end the hostilities — but made no mention of the unprecedented Hamas surprise attack early Saturday that has left more than 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

“The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot go on,” the statement said, adding that the international community needs to act with greater urgency and facilitate the resumption of peace talks. headtopics.com

Wang, who spoke before Schumer in their opening remarks, did not respond before journalists were escorted out of the room. The two governments are trying to arrange a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during a regional summit in San Francisco next month in a bid to manage the increasingly fraught relationship.

China has traditionally backed the Palestinian cause but has also boosted ties with Israel as it seeks a larger role in trade, technology and diplomacy. In recent years, it has stepped up its involvement in the Middle East, assisting in the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran and welcoming Syrian President Bashar Assad on a visit to China. headtopics.com

“I was very disappointed to be honest by the Foreign Ministry statement that showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these troubled times,” Schumer said near the end of his remarks.

