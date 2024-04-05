US Secretary of State warns Israel risks becoming like Hamas

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Israel was becoming like the terrorist organization Hamas in remarks on Thursday, suggesting that both showed the same disregard for civilian life — evidence to the contrary. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas if it continues to fail to protect civilians amid the Gaza war.

“What happened after October 7 could have ended immediately if Hamas had stopped hiding behind civilians, released the hostages and put down its weapons, but Israel is not Hamas. Israel is a democracy; Hamas, a terrorist organization. Democracies place the highest value on human life, every human life. As it has been said, whoever saves a life, saves the entire world,” Blinken says during a press conference in Brussels, quoting a Jewish proverb. “That’s our strength. It’s what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hama

