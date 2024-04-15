US Sailors and Airmen Assist in Shooting Down Iranian Missiles and Drones

While Israel i air defense systems took out most of the 300 missiles and one-way drones fired by Iran during an unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, American sailors and airmen in the region helped to shoot down a number of them., stationed in the Mediterranean Sea , destroyed between four to six Iranian ballistic missiles , according to a senior military official briefing reporters on Sunday.

“These two squadrons had dozens of aerial takedowns last night, saving lives, and reducing the risk of a broader regional conflict. The President expressed his thanks as their commander in chief for really their extraordinary airmanship and skill. That was displayed throughout this multi-hour engagement over the course of last night,” the official said.

A U.S. Army Patriot missile battery also shot down a ballistic missile in the vicinity of Erbil, Iraq, assessed to be on a route to Israel. According to the official, there were more than 100 medium range ballistic missiles, more than 30 land-attack cruise missiles, and more than 150 one-way suicide drones launched towards Israel. The attacks were launched from multiple locations, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. U.S. forces also took out a ballistic missile on a launchpad in Yemen.

