US resumes some food aid deliveries to Ethiopia after assistance was halted over 'widespread' theft

The decision was made after Ethiopia’s government agreed to remove itself from the dispatch, storage and distribution of refugee food supplies, a USAID spokesperson said. Food aid will be restored to roughly 1 million refugees from Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and elsewhere.

However, food assistance has not resumed for the 20.1 million Ethiopians who rely on it as the country grapples with internal conflict and drought. USAID and the United Nations World Food Program in June halted all food aid to Ethiopia after an internal investigation found donated foodBoth agencies had already paused food assistance to the war-torn province of Tigray in March. headtopics.com

The agency also said it has implemented measures including biometric tests and GPS tracking across its operations worldwide to help address risks of diversion and to “help ensure food assistance gets to those who need it most.

