US Republican Gaetz will file motion to remove McCarthy as speaker -CNN

Gaetz war against McCarthy could leave Dems playing kingmakerWith the clock ticking down toward a government shutdown, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz approached a Democratic lawmaker on the House floor this week with a surprising pitch.

Gaetz-McCarthy spat could leave Dems as kingmaker in HouseFor many Democrats, the idea of saving McCarthy – by voting to table or vote present on a measure to oust him – is unimaginable, meaning they may be more inclined to side with Gaetz.

How Matt Gaetz’s anti-McCarthy drive could upend Biden impeachment inquiryGaetz has been leading the charge to replace McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker over his support for a stopgap measure to fund the government and keep it from shutting down, and for his measured approa…

Rep. Gaetz: McCarthy's Speaker Seat on 'Tenuous Ground'Rep. Matt Gaetz, while slamming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's comments on a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown, hinted that the speaker's gavel is in danger and insisted that 'no one trusts' him.