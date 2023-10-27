US Rep. Santos pleads not guilty to new felony charges

<p>NEW YORK — U.S. Rep.

</p><p>His additional charges included accusations that he charged donors' credit cards without their consent, and reported a bogus $500,000 campaign loan.

Read more:

KSLcom »

Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos faces growing legal and political perilThe New York congressman is due back in federal court on Friday, facing a growing list of felony charges. Santos also faces an effort by fellow Republicans to oust him from the House. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos returns to court for 2nd arraignmentRep. George Santos returns to court for 2nd arraignment Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to appear in court after latest federal chargesNew York Rep. George Santos is accused of racking up thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on his campaign donors' credit cards. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to be arraigned on new charges in federal fraud caseRebecca Shabad is a politics reporter for NBC News based in Washington. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to enter plea on new fraud, identity theft chargesSantos hinted he would plead not guilty to the latest charges, and he repeated his vow not to resign from Congress. Read more ⮕

Rep. George Santos to be arraigned on new chargesRep. George Santos will appear in court Friday to face new federal fraud and money laundering charges leveled against him earlier this month. Read more ⮕