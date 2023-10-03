US Rep. John Curtis says he won't run to succeed Mitt Romney as Utah senator

FILE - Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Republican incumbent John Curtis speaks during an election night party, Nov. 3, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. The Utah congressman announced Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, that he won’t run to succeed Mitt Romney, leaving the race to replace the nationally known senator clear of one of the state’s best known Republicans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)U.S. Rep.

Curtis was considering a run as recently as last week, when campaign manager Adrielle Herring said internal polling was favorable and “everything is pointing” toward him running. Possible additional candidates include Tim Ballard, founder of the anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad. The organization inspired a film popular with conservative moviegoers last summer, “Sound of Freedom,” even as Ballard was ousted from the group amid reports of sexual misconduct. Ballard denies the claims.

FILE - Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Republican incumbent John Curtis speaks during an election night party, Nov. 3, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. The Utah congressman announced Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, that he won’t run to succeed Mitt Romney, leaving the race to replace the nationally known senator clear of one of the state’s best known Republicans. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)U.S. Rep. John Curtis won’t run to succeed Mitt Romney, leaving the race to replace the nationally known Utah senator clear of one of the state’s best known Republicans.in the Deseret News. “I believe we need elected leaders who are more concerned about doing their job than getting the next job. To walk away now would leave a commitment unfilled. I want to finish the job.”

A former mayor of the city of Provo, Curtis, 63, has served in Congress since 2017, winning a special election that year and reelection by wide margins ever since.. Romney said he would be too old by the time his second term ended and that younger people needed to step up and run.about whether Utah voters will choose a political moderate like Romney or a farther-right figure such as Utah’s other U.S. senator, Mike Lee, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who’s running again for the Republican presidential nomination.

He would have been a formidable contender for the job in Republican-dominated Utah, along with Republican Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, 54, whoWednesday. At his announcement rally, Wilson blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for inflation, immigration problems at the U.S.-Mexico border, and high gasoline prices.A handful of lesser known Republicans also have entered the race, including Trent Staggs, mayor of the city of Riverton and a securities investor who was first to announce in May; and Rod Bird Jr., mayor of the small Utah town of Roosevelt and founder of an oilfield supply company.

Possible additional candidates include Tim Ballard, founder of the anti-child-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad. The organization inspired a film popular with conservative moviegoers last summer, “Sound of Freedom,” even as Ballard was ousted from the group amid reports of sexual misconduct. Ballard denies the claims.

