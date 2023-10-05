US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X. The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X. The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 despite an investigative subpoena served by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served. But “two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear,” said the agency’s filing. “Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location.” X, which is based in San Francisco, didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The SEC said it has been conducting a fact-finding investigation involving the period before Musk’s takeover last year when Twitter was still a publicly traded company. The agency said it has not concluded that anyone has violated federal securities laws.

Read more:

sdut »

Judge says Elon Musk can be sued for Twitter securities fraudX Corp. owner Elon Musk faces a class-action lawsuit claiming he defrauded Twitter investors last year by failing to disclose his 5% ownership stake to the SEC.

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal and Censorship Queen Vijaya Gadde Beat Elon Musk in CourtSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Twitter Is at Death's Door, One Year After Elon Musk's TakeoverSince the tech tycoon took over the platform last October, he’s done everything he can to run it into the ground

X/Twitter Follows Through On Elon Musk's Plan To Remove Headline Links From News ArticlesX, the platform formerly known as Twitter, went through with owner Elon Musk’s plan to remove headlines from news articles, creating confusion among readers used to seeing easily identifiable…

Elon Musk sued by SEC over Twitter dealClaudia Assis is a San Francisco-based reporter for MarketWatch. Follow her on Twitter ClaudiaAssisMW.

Elon Musk's Twitter stock purchases under investigation by SEC - court filingElon Musk's Twitter stock purchases under investigation by SEC - court filing