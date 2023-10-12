US raises travel advisory on Israel to second-highest level

The U.S. raised its travel advisory on Israel to its second-highest level early Thursday, warning Americans that they should 'reconsider' plans to visit. The adjustment comes as the Israeli military responds to an unprecedented assault by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, which killed at least 1,200 people in Israel, including at least 25 Americans.

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS The State Department further recommended that Americans traveling to Israel familiarize themselves with the nearest bomb shelter wherever they are visiting. Israel officially declared war against Hamas on Sunday, and the country has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border around Gaza.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel Hamas war: U.S. State Department raises travel advisory for Israel, West BankThe U.S. State Department has increased the travel advisory to those wishing to travel to Israel and the West Bank.

Congress urges State Department to use charter flights to evacuate Americans from IsraelCongressional representatives urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to charter flights in and out of Israel to evacuate Americans trapped in the country as fighting continues.

Israel-Hamas war: At least 22 Americans killed, State Department says (live updates)The war between Israel and Hamas has entered day five.

State Department: American death toll in Israel increases to 22Rooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter. Newsy elevates the stories of those affected by the news – establishing an emotional link for our viewers with the real people and places at the heart of our coverage.

Israel-Hamas war: At least 22 Americans killed, State Department says (live updates)The war between Israel and Hamas has entered day five.

State Department: American death toll in Israel increases to 22A State Department spokesperson told Scripps News that 22 Americans have died in the Middle East amid Hamas and Israel's ongoing war. The updated figure came hours after National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Scripps News he expected the number of Americans killed to increase.Previously, the White House confirmed 14 American fatalities and 20 U.S. citizens unaccounted for. The 22 Americans dead are among 1,200 people who were killed in recent attacks by Hamas, the Israel Defense