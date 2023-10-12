US, Qatar have quiet agreement to block Iran from accessing $6B in funds amid Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel

The United States has a 'quiet agreement' with Qatar to block Iran from accessing the $6 billion in humanitarian aid amid Hamas' terror attacks on Israel, sources familiar told Fox News. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo met with House Democrats Thursday.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been urging President Biden to re-freeze the assets — something Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly said the Biden administration has the ability to do.

NYT Labels Hamas as 'Hamas Terrorists,' Then Revises to 'Hamas Gunmen' Before Changing Back

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two Years

