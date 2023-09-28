US Q2 GDP growth unrevised at 2.1%; weekly jobless claims edge higher

The U.S. economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and appears to have gathered momentum this quarter amid a resilient labor market. Growth for the first quarter was revised up to a 2.2% rate from the previously reported 2.0% pace.

The government also revised GDP data from 2017 to incorporate new source information and made some statistical improvements such as the treatment of regulated investment companies and real estate investment trusts.

GDP was revised down in each of the first quarters of 2020, 2021 and 2022 mostly due to downgrades to consumer spending growth. But the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the agency that constructs the GDP report, said there was no evidence that residual seasonality, which plagued the GDP data several years ago, was an issue.

The government also introduced new price measures, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding food, energy and housing, and PCE services excluding energy and housing, or the so-called super core inflation. headtopics.com

Federal Reserve officials are focused on the super core price measure as they try to gauge progress in their fight against inflation. Since March 2022, the U.S.

The economy is being underpinned by a resilient labor market, which is driving strong wage gains. Growth estimates for the July-September quarter are currently as high as a 4.9% rate.

But a looming government shutdown amid bitter infighting among Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives over spending could sap momentum in the fourth quarter.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and a wide range of services, from financial oversight to medical research, will be suspended if Congress does not provide funding for the new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Also casting a shadow over the economy is an ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors