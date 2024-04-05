US prisoners allowed to view solar eclipse after settlement

Inmates in a US prison who protested against a planned lockdown during a solar eclipse have reached a settlement agreement allowing them to view the celestial event outside. The prisoners argued that the lockdown violated their constitutional rights as they wanted to watch the eclipse for religious reasons.

The settlement could set a precedent for other requests for religious accommodations to view the eclipse.

US Prisoners Solar Eclipse Settlement Lockdown Constitutional Rights Religious Accommodations

