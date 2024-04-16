US Postal Service Seeks Approval to Increase First-Class Stamp Prices

The US Postal Service filed a notice with its regulators to increase prices on First-Class "Forever" stamps to 73 cents from 68 cents.The US Postal Service filed a notice with its regulators to increase prices on First-Class "Forever" stamps to 73 cents from 68 cents, marking yet another price hike for the financially beleaguered federal agency.

Stamp prices alone have soared 36% since 2019 when they used to cost 50 cents. The Postal Service last raised First-Class stamp prices by two cents in January, just a few months after it raised prices by three cents in July 2023. It's rare, but not unheard of, for the regulators to decline USPS requests; they did so in 2010. The Postal Regulatory Commission denied a price hike because, according to its statement at the time, USPS "failed both to quantify the impact of the recession on its finances and to show how its rate request relates to the resulting loss of mail volume."

