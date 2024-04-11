US Postal Service Proposes Another Increase in Stamp Prices

The U.S. Postal Service is proposing another increase in stamp prices . The agency on Tuesday laid out a slew of price hikes it aims to implement in July, saying they would amount to roughly 7.8% increases across mailing services . Under the new prices put forward, USPS said it would charge 73 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, up 5 cents from the current 68 cents.

This would mark the most-recent increase since the USPS instituted a 2-cent increase on First-Class Mail Forever stamps and other changes in January. STAMP PRICES GOING UP THIS WEEKEND Metered 1-ounce letters and international letters would also see price increases if the proposal is approved, hitting 69 cents (up from 64 cents) and $1.65 (up from $1.55), respectively, the agency said. "The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters increases from 24 cents to 28 cents," USPS said. It did not raise that cost in January. The proposal would also make postcards 3 cents more expensive domestically and 10 cents more internationally. That would equate to 56 cents for a domestic postcard and $1.65 for an international one, according to the agency. USPS said the proposed increases "are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year Plan" while "changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue." The price changes require sign-off from the Postal Regulatory Commission before they can be rolled out in mid-Jul

US Postal Service Stamp Prices Increase Mailing Services First-Class Mail Forever Stamps Proposal Financial Stability

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Postal Service proposes one of its biggest-ever stamp price hikesThe price of postage stamps could increase by 5 cents in July under a new United States Postal Service proposal.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

U.S. Postal Service Announces Sixth Price Increase Since 2020Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

US Postal Service wants to hike stamp prices again in JulyThe US Postal Service filed a notice with its regulators to increase prices on First-Class 'Forever' stamps to 73 cents from 68 cents.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

US Postal Service seeking to hike cost of first-class stamp to 73 centsThe U.S. Postal Service is planning a rate increase that would raise the price of a first-class stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

US Postal Service Seeking to Hike Cost of First-Class Stamp to 73 CentsThe U.S. Postal Service signaled plans Tuesday for a rate increase that includes hiking the cost of a first-class stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents, part of an overall 7.8% increase to take effect this summer.The request was made to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which...

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

US Postal Service seeking to hike cost of first-class stamp to 73 centsThe U.S. Postal Service signaled plans Tuesday for a rate increase.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »