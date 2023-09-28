US Pending Home Sales decline 7.1% in August

Pending Home Sales in the US declined 7.1% in August, the National Association of Realtors reported on Thursday. This reading followed a 0.9% increase If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

U.S. pending home sales fall more than expected in AugustContracts to buy U.S. existing homes fell more than expected in August, tumbling by the most in nearly a year as high mortgage rates erode affordability, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Contract signings for U.S. homes dropped sharply in August amid high rates and sparse listingsU.S. pending-home sales fell in August, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

Home sales slide more than expected in August as high mortgage rates sideline buyersThough new home sales remain supported by a dearth of previously owned homes on the market, the resurgence in mortgage rates is reducing affordability for many prospective home buyers.

New home sales tumble in August amid rising mortgage ratesSales of new U.S. homes fell more than expected in August as mortgage rates shot back above 7%, locking many would-be homebuyers out of the housing market.

Sales of newly built homes reverse course, drop nearly 9% in AugustSales of newly built homes dropped as mortgage rates jumped.

Australia’s Retail Sales rise 0.2% MoM in August vs. 0.3% expectedAustralia’s Retail Sales, a measure of the country’s consumer spending, rose 0.2% in August on a monthly basis, as against July’s 0.5% increase, accor

Share:Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.