to develop and manufacture 28 new high‐speed trainsets, initially was scheduled to begin customer service in May 2021 and has spent $1.6 billion on the program.

The Amtrak inspector general in a report on Tuesday said the program faces further delays because the new Amtrak trains have not met Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) requirements and all of the trainsets produced so far have defects. The Acela, which operates on the Boston to Washington Northeast Corridor, is Amtrak's most profitable business line.

The report added the likeliest cause of more delays would be a lack of a validated trainset model, followed by certain trainset defects. The report said the current estimate is for service to begin after June 2024. Amtrak said it was working closely with Alstom as they complete testing and modeling, adding the 2024 start date is based data received from Alstom. headtopics.com

The report said Alstom must still produce a validated computer model of the trainset "that proves the new designs are safe to proceed with required testing" in order to proceed with operational testing and to be able to run new trains at planned faster speeds of 160 miles per hour (257.5 km per hour).

