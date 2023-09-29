US on life support after letting chances slip away at Ryder Cup

The morning foursomes matches could not have gone worse for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, leaving the theme of the afternoon four-ball session all about survival. In the end, the Americans left Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in life support, losing the afternoon session 2 ½ to 1 ½, meaning they enter Saturday trailing 6 ½ to 1 ½.

Their 1 ½ points for the day came on three halved matches, two of which they let get away from them in the afternoon session.

That match was essentially over before it began, with McIlroy and Fitzpatrick taking a 6-up lead through the first seven holes thanks to Fitzpatrick making four birdies and an eagle in the first six holes. They would cruise to victory from there.

All three halved matches hurt the Americans in their own way. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth halved their match against Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton despite leading 2-up with five holes to play. The putt, which hit the hole with such pace the ball bounced up in the air and into the hole, gave Europe a commanding 6-1 lead at the time.Getty Images headtopics.com

Thomas, a controversial captain’s pick, tried to rally the Americans emotionally in the afternoon after he sat for the first session.

Read more:

nypost »

Scheffler hooks up with putting coach and believes he's back on track for Ryder CupScottie Scheffler has been the best player in the world this year, even with a poor stretch of putting.

Ryder Cup 2023: Brooks Koepka flashes the steel that makes him a threat in RomeThe question at Wednesday morning's Ryder Cup press conference was a good one. 'If the Ryder Cup came down to one match on the course to decide it, I suspect if you ask all 24 guys here if they want the ball, they'd say yes. How many of them do you think really mean it?'

Ryder Cup couples arrive in style to Rome’s Spanish StepsSome of the biggest names in golf were dressed to the nines as they arrived for pictures at the Spanish Steps in Rome ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie Gear up for the ‘Amazing Energy’ of the Ryder CupTwo greats of the game talk about their recent charitable pursuits, Couples’ influence as vice captain for the U.S. team, and more

2023 Ryder Cup predictions: Long shot bets, picks for US vs. EuropeAfter pairings for Friday foursomes were announced on Thursday for the 2023 Ryder Cup, betting value has emerged on Rickie Fowler to be the Top American Wildcard at +500.

Top pairings, tough holes and more to look out for on Ryder Cup Day 1The Americans look to break their 30-year winless streak on European soil at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Friday's matches.