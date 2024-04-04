US official suggests submarine project could deter Chinese attacks against Taiwan

A top official for the U.S. Department of State (DOS) suggested that the submarine project between the United States, Australia and Britain could help discourage Chinese attacks against Taiwan. DOS Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell discussed the project, which is called AUKUS and involves helping Australia develop a fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines, during an event on Wednesday.

Campbell, speaking during a virtual event hosted by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), said that the new submarine capabilities would strengthen peace and stability, including in the strait that separates China and Taiwan. 'I think that balance, that additional capacity, will help strengthen deterrence more generally, I think those practical circumstances of which AUKUS has the potential to have submarines from a number of countries operating in close coordination,' Campbell said. The U.S

