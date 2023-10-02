US office real estate prices headed for ‘severe crash,’ investors say

Recent NYC retail leasing scene fuels skepticism despite luxury retail leasing boomWhen asked when they believe the price of office properties will hit bottom, 44% said they expect that to happen in the second half of next year while 22% said it will be in the first six months of 2024, according to Bloomberg News.

The Fed has raised interest rates aggressively, which is increasing the cost of financing commercial properties at a time when there is also reduced need for them, which has hit rent levels.Investors are bracing for a possible crisis triggered by default on $1.5 trillion in debt that is coming due by the end of 2025,.

Over the next four years, commercial real estate properties must pay off debt maturities that will peak at $550 billion in 2027, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.by economists from NYU Stern Business School, Columbia Business School and the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that vacancy rates are at 30-year highs in many American cities.Office buildings in New York City — the world’s largest commercial real estate market — have lost $76 billion in value from their most recent sales prices, according to broker JLL.



Seahawks get good news and bad news in the secondaryDoes anyone have a spare nickel corner?

Senate Passes Temporary Spending Measure, Averts Government ShutdownSee multiple perspectives from The Hill, Associated Press, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Just 6% of the 919 respondents said that prices would bottom out this year while 29% predicted that it would happen in 2025 or beyond.

Some $270 billion in commercial real estate loans held by banks are set to mature in 2023, according to Trepp.

Blackstone and RXR sold the office building at 1330 Avenue of the Americas for $320 million — a third less than the listing price in 2006.The New York Fed said earlier this year that it was unclear when or if the commercial real estate sector would return to its prior strength.Investors are bracing for a possible crisis triggered by default on $1.5 trillion in debt that are coming due over the next three years.“While the residential rental market has bounced back, the retail and office markets have remained slack – largely due to the shift to remote work and online shopping,” the bank said in a posting on its website.

Commercial rents in Manhattan are down a lot from where they were before the pandemic, and “this weakening trend may continue as more and more commercial tenants roll off leases that were negotiated when demand for office and retail space was far stronger.”

Investors are bracing for a possible crisis triggered by default on $1.5 trillion in debt that are coming due over the next three years.