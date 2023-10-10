US not ruling out commando mission to rescue American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

‘WE WILL DO WHAT WE NEED TO DO’: With 11 Americans confirmed dead at the hands of Hamas terrorists and others feared to be among the hostages Hamas has threatened to execute, the United States has not ruled out conducting a high-risk special operations commando rescue mission if U.S. citizens are confirmed among the kidnapped.

“We have to accept the very grim possibility and the likelihood that there are Americans being held hostage,” Kirby said on Fox. “We're in constant touch with Israeli officials right now to try to get a sense of the whereabouts of all the unaccounted-for Americans because who knows where they are or what condition they're in.

“We don't even know if, or how many, are being held hostage. But how we would go about doing that? Obviously, we wouldn't detail too much publicly,” Kirby said on CNN. “I would tell you, broadly speaking, that we will do what we need to do to protect our national security interests there in the region. headtopics.com

“Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS,” Netanyahu said in an English language statement. “And just as the forces of civilization united to defeat ISIS, the forces of civilization must support Israel in defeating Hamas.”MUNITIONS TO ISRAEL: The U.S.

The official insisted the U.S. has the capability to continue to support both Ukraine and Israel while maintaining the global readiness of the U.S. military.Good Tuesday morning and welcome to Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense, written and compiled by Washington Examiner National Security Senior Writer Jamie McIntyre (@jamiejmcintyre) and edited by Conrad Hoyt. headtopics.com

“He will talk about the conversations that he's had with Prime Minister Netanyahu, the importance of making it clear to the prime minister how solidly we stand behind them, the support that we are providing and we will likely have to provide in coming days and weeks,” Kirby said. “And I think you will also hear him talk very plainly about our concerns over Americans there in Israel.

