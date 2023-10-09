Us Movie’s 14 Deaths, Ranked By Brutality

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jordan Peele's Us is a modern horror classic, and here are all 14 on-screen deaths in the gory movie ranked by brutality. Although Us may not have the highest kill count in Peele's filmography, it is definitely the goriest of his movies.

13 The Cameraman During Us, the characters briefly watch a news channel reporting on the rise of the Tethered. While filming a group of Tethered, an unknown assailant approaches the cameraman and kills him, with the newscast becoming static. The kill is interesting, as it is a first person death.

10 Lindsey Tyler Lindsey Tyler is one of the Tyler sisters, and much like the other members of her family, she is stabbed to death with scissors. However, Lindsey's death is more tame than some of the other ones. While she is being stabbed, the camera is outside the house and is shooting a wide shot. headtopics.com

8 Donald Donald is the neighbor of the Wilsons, with the character getting stabbed to death early in the movie. Donald's death isn't particularly more brutal than some of the others, but his is the first on-screen death in the film. Because of this, the stabbing of Donald is so surprising that it feels more impactful than some of the other deaths seen in the film.

5 Umbrae Wilson Umbrae Wilson is the Tethered version of Zora in Us, with her dying in a pretty horrific way. While on the front of a car, the speeding vehicle flings her into a tree, instantly killing her. The moment of impact isn't seen, but her limp, dangling body is seen a few moments later, doubling down on the brutality of the death. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

7 coolest deaths in horror movies, rankedFrom Dallas' encounter with the titular Alien to Drew Barrymore's iconic demise at the beginning of Scream, these are the coolest kills in horror movie history.

10 Best Villains from Guillermo del Toro Movies, Ranked by EvilnessFrom Dr. Lilith Ritter in Nightmare Alley to Captain Vidal in Pan's Labyrinth, these are the best villains in Guillermo del Toro movies.

Best Stephen King Movies, RankedFrom Carrie to The Shining to some surprise picks, here are the 12 Best Stephen King movies, ranked.

30 Best Slasher Movies of All Time, RankedFrom classics like Peeping Tom and Psycho to game changer Scream, this is Collider's ranking of the greatest slasher movies ever made.

10 Scariest Villains in Animated Movies, RankedFrom Shan Yu in Mulan to Wolf in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, these are the scariest villains from animated movies.

25 Best Horror Movies of the 2020s So Far, RankedThe Invisible Man, Freaky, and Ti West's Pearl and X are among the best horror movies so far this decade.