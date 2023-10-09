Us Movie’s 14 Deaths, Ranked By Brutality

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jordan Peele's Us is a modern horror classic, and here are all 14 on-screen deaths in the gory movie ranked by brutality. Although Us may not have the highest kill count in Peele's filmography, it is definitely the goriest of his movies.
13 The Cameraman During Us, the characters briefly watch a news channel reporting on the rise of the Tethered. While filming a group of Tethered, an unknown assailant approaches the cameraman and kills him, with the newscast becoming static. The kill is interesting, as it is a first person death.
10 Lindsey Tyler Lindsey Tyler is one of the Tyler sisters, and much like the other members of her family, she is stabbed to death with scissors. However, Lindsey's death is more tame than some of the other ones. While she is being stabbed, the camera is outside the house and is shooting a wide shot.
8 Donald Donald is the neighbor of the Wilsons, with the character getting stabbed to death early in the movie. Donald's death isn't particularly more brutal than some of the others, but his is the first on-screen death in the film. Because of this, the stabbing of Donald is so surprising that it feels more impactful than some of the other deaths seen in the film.
5 Umbrae Wilson Umbrae Wilson is the Tethered version of Zora in Us, with her dying in a pretty horrific way. While on the front of a car, the speeding vehicle flings her into a tree, instantly killing her. The moment of impact isn't seen, but her limp, dangling body is seen a few moments later, doubling down on the brutality of the death.