US Marshals offer reward for information on Bedford Heights double homicide suspect

Police also added Ellis rented a 2023 silver Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with New York license plates on Oct. 6, which has not been seen since.U.S. Marshals said Ellis is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Ellis’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

United States Headlines Read more: cleveland19news »

Woman fatally shot as she exited vehicle in Calumet Heights, Chicago police sayA woman was fatally shot as she exited a vehicle Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the South Side, Chicago police said. Read more ⮕

Human remains found in field in Archer Heights, police sayHuman remains were found Saturday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. Read more ⮕

JSO: Man shot while driving in Jacksonville Heights area, police looking for drive-by shooterJSO said a man is expected to be okay after he was shot while driving on 103rd Street. Read more ⮕

JSO: Man shot while driving in Jacksonville Heights area, police looking for drive-by shooterJSO said a man is expected to be okay after he was shot while driving on 103rd Street. Read more ⮕

Driver tries to choke herself while handcuffed: Middleburg Heights Police BlotterAn officer placed a motorist under arrest in his cruiser. He heard her coughing and choking. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry fans flock to NYC's West Village to remember a 'Friend''Friends' fans gather on Bedford Street to remember Matthew Perry Read more ⮕