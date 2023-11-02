US lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technology

RISC-V, pronounced "risk five," is a free open-source technology that competes with costly proprietary technology from British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings. It can be used as a key part of anything from a smartphone chip to advanced processors for artificial intelligence.

Reuters last month reported that at least four influential U.S. lawmakers view Chinese use of the technology as a potential national security threat because RISC-V is not captured by the sweeping export controls the U.S. has imposed on sending chip technology to China.

Now, a broader group of 18 lawmakers that includes five Democrats is asking the Biden administration for how it plans to prevent China "from achieving dominance in ... RISC-V technology and leveraging that dominance at the expense of U.S. national and economic security," according to a letter the group sent to Raimondo and seen by Reuters.

The lawmakers include the Republican chairman and ranking Democrat from a select committee on China in the House of Representatives as well as Democratic lawmakers from New Jersey, Florida, Michigan and Indiana. They also asked the Biden administration about how it might apply an existing executive order to require U.S. companies to get an export license before working with Chinese companies on RISC-V technology.

"While the benefits of open-source collaboration on RISC-V promise to be significant for advancement and development of the U.S. semiconductor industry, it can only be realized when contributors are working with the sole aim of improving the technology, and not aiding the technological goals and geopolitical interests of" China, the group of lawmakers wrote in the letter.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INVESTINGCOM: US lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technologyUS lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technology

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: President Biden to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during APEC summit in San FranciscoThe White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in just a few weeks at the APEC summit.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Biden received $40,000 from family after Chinese payments, Oversight Committee saysSarah Bedford is a political and investigative reporter for the Washington Examiner. She is also a Tony Blankley fellow at the Steamboat Institute. Previously, she was a White House reporter for CNN. She was a Robert Novak journalism fellow at the Fund for American Studies and is a graduate of the National Journalism Center fellowship program.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

WSYX6: Biden received $40K in laundered Chinese money during Obama presidency, Rep. Comer saysThe funds are the latest influence peddling accusation against the president.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House saysPresident Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House says.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

NBCDFW: Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next month, White House saysPresident Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, the White House says.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕