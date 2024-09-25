US Justice Department Sues Visa Over Antitrust Concerns

The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Visa , alleging that the financial services firm has an illegal monopoly over debit network markets and has attempted to unlawfully crush competitors, including fintech companies like PayPal and Square. The lawsuit, which was first rumored by Bloomberg, follows a multiyear investigation of Visa , which the company disclosed in 2021.

Visa executives allegedly feel particularly threatened by Apple, which the company has described as an “existential threat,” the DOJ claims. According to the complaint, Visa entered into paid agreements with potential competitors as part of an effort to fend off competition from newer entrants into the payment processing industry. These practices have allowed Visa to build an “enormous moat” around its business, the complaint alleges. Regulators have had their eyes on Visa for a while.

