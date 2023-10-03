US JOLTS job openings expected to stabilize after recent falls

e data about the change in the number of job openings in August, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.Job openings have declined steadily since April, falling from 10.3 million to 8.8 million in July. Following the September policy meeting, Federal Reserve (Fed)acknowledged that the supply and demand in the labor market continued to come into a better balance but noted that conditions were still tight.

Job openings have declined steadily since April, falling from 10.3 million to 8.8 million in July. Following the September policy meeting, Federal Reserve (Fed)acknowledged that the supply and demand in the labor market continued to come into a better balance but noted that conditions were still tight. Although the revised Summary of Economic Projections showed that the majority of policymakers saw it appropriate to raise the policy rate one more time before the end of the year, market participants are still pricing in a more than 50% probability that the interest rate will be held steady at the 5.25%-5.5% range this year, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.Analyst Eren Sengezer shares his view on the importance of the JOLTS Job Openings data and the potential market reaction:(USD).

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

California governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein's Senate seatWhen California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator

California governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein's Senate seatWhen California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator.

California governor chooses labor leader and Democratic insider to fill Feinstein's Senate seatWhen California Gov. Gavin Newsom needed to fill the U.S. Senate seat of his late mentor Dianne Feinstein, he could have turned to a big-city mayor, a member of Congress or a powerful legislator

Laphonza Butler: Black lesbian labor leader is California’s newly appointed senatorSupporters call the former California labor leader and current president of Washington-based political organization EMILY’s List “smart and savvy,”

Magnit BrandVoice: 4 Ways Managed Service Providers Can Stabilize Labor Costs And Utilization In HealthcareHealthcare executives are turning to contingent labor, or contracted and other non-full-time employees, since these on-demand talent pools are helping solve short-term...

Gavin Newsom Wants a Former Labor Leader Turned Tech Lobbyist to Replace FeinsteinHere's the rundown on Laphonza Butler, the woman selected to replace Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate.

e data about the change in the number of job openings in August, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.

JOLTS data will be scrutinized by market participants and Federal Reserve policymakers because it could provide valuable insights regarding the supply-demand dynamics in the labor market, a key factor driving up salaries and inflation. to stay little changed at around 8.8 million. "Over the month, the number of hires and total separations changed little at 5.8 million and 5.5 million, respectively," the BLS noted in July’s JOLTS. "Within separations, quits (3.5 million) decreased, while layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) changed little," the publication further read.

Job openings have declined steadily since April, falling from 10.3 million to 8.8 million in July. Following the September policy meeting, Federal Reserve (Fed)acknowledged that the supply and demand in the labor market continued to come into a better balance but noted that conditions were still tight. Although the revised Summary of Economic Projections showed that the majority of policymakers saw it appropriate to raise the policy rate one more time before the end of the year, market participants are still pricing in a more than 50% probability that the interest rate will be held steady at the 5.25%-5.5% range this year, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.Analyst Eren Sengezer shares his view on the importance of the JOLTS Job Openings data and the potential market reaction:(USD). With US Congress passing a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown until November 17, investors could shift their attention back to US data releases and their potential impact on the Fed’s policy outlook.”

“Ahead of Friday’s September jobs report, a smaller-than-expected Job Openings reading, at or below 8.5 million, could attract dovish Fed bets and weigh on the USD. On the other hand, an unexpected increase in the data with a print of 9.5 million or higher could provide a boost to the currency. Given the USD’s overbought conditions, however, the market reaction to a weak figure is likely to be more severe than a reaction to a positive surprise.”

When will the JOLTS report be released and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Job openings data will be published at 14:00 GMT. EUR/USD closed every week of September in the red and lost 2.5% on a monthly basis. If the JOLTS report reaffirms cooling conditions in the labor market, the pair could gather recovery momentum.

Eren points out key technical levels to watch for EUR/USD ahead of JOLTS data:

“EUR/USD dropped below the lower limit of the descending regression channel coming from late July and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily“1.0500 (static level, psychological level) aligns as a key pivot point for the pair. If EUR/USD fails to reclaim that level and continues to use it as resistance, 1.0415 (static level from November 2022) could be set as the next bearish target before 1.0350 (static level from May 2022). On the flip side, buyers could show interest if the pair climbs out of the descending channel by stabilizing above 1.0600. Above that level, 1.0650 (20-day Simple Moving Average) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0700 (static level, psychological level)”

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to stabilize above 1.0500 to correct higher

Forex Today: US Dollar holds at multi-month highs ahead of mid-tier dataLabor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD rose toward 1.0500 in the European morning on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.Following a short-lasting recovery attempt to the 1.2100 area in the European morning on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2050. Rising US bond yields continue to support the USD as traders await the US JOLTS Job Openings data.Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday recovery from multi-month low

Gold price (XAU/USD) has been trending lower over the past two weeks or so in the wake of the Fed signal that sticky inflation was likely to attract at least one more rate hike in 2023.

Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend

Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.US JOLTS Preview: Job openings expected to remain broadly unchanged in August

JOLTS report will be watched closely by Federal Reserve officials ahead of September jobs data. Job openings are forecast to hold steady at around 8.8 million on the last business day of August.