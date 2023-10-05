US job growth smashes expectations raising prospects for rate hikes

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for August was revised higher to show 227,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.

The economy needs to create roughly 100,000 per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Most economists do not believe that the U.S. central bank will hike rates again this year. Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.. The strike by roughly 25,700 of the 146,000 UAW members started towards the end of week that the government surveyed businesses for September's employment report.

Monthly wage growth remained moderate, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2% after a similar gain in August. In the 12 months through September, wages increased 4.2% after advancing 4.3% in August. But as fewer people quit their jobs in search of greener pastures, wage growth could moderate, though recent hefty union contracts pose a risk. headtopics.com

