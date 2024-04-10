US Inflation Surges, Putting Pressure on Fed

Focusing on today's data, headline CPI climbed 3.5% year-over-year, exceeding forecasts and accelerating from February's 3.2% reading. The core gauge, which strips out volatile energy and food costs, also surprised on the upside, clocking in at 3.8% versus the expected 3.7% - a sign that price pressures may be regaining momentum.reacted swiftly, pushing U.S.

Treasury yields upwards across the board on bets that the Federal Reserve may be compelled to maintain a restrictive position for an extended period. Against this backdrop, the U.S. 2-year yield jumped more than 20 basis points, coming within striking distance from recapturing the 5.0% psychological mark. Want to know where the U.S. dollar may be headed over the coming months? Explore key insights in our second-quarter forecast. Request your free trading guide now! Traders also adjusted their view on the FOMC’s trajectory, pushing back on the timing and magnitude of future reductions in borrowing costs. That said, futures contracts now price in less than 40 basis points of easing for the year, with the first potential cut likely occurring in September. The table below shows current meeting probabilities.Earlier this month, Fed Chair Powell downplayed concerns about inflation during a speech at the Stanford Business, Government, and Society Forum. However, three consecutive months of hotter-than-expected CPI figures may prompt a reassessment of the policy outloo

US Inflation CPI Federal Reserve Policy Outlook

