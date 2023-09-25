US House to press forward with spending cuts despite shutdown risk

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives is due to try to advance steep spending cuts this week that stand no chance of becoming law and could force a partial shutdown of the U.S. government by next Sunday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sought to avoid that scenario when he hammered out a spending agreement with Democratic President Joe Biden this spring.

But some members of his own party have threatened to depose him if he does not support steeper cuts that are sure to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and a, from financial oversight to medical research, will be suspended if Congress does not provide funding for the new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Congress typically misses that deadline and passes stopgap spending bills to avoid disruption while they finish their work. But McCarthy has been unable so far to muster support for a temporary spending extension as a group of hardline Republicans have refused to go along. Republicans control the House by a narrow 221-212 majority and have few votes to spare. headtopics.com

McCarthy has put the stopgap bill on hold and instead will advance legislation that reflects conservative priorities.

Read more:

Reuters »

House of Representatives ‘dysfunction’ may make southern border 'worse': Sen. Mark KellySen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., blamed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for what he called an 'unprecedented' form of 'dysfunction' in the House.

Republican lawmakers say McCarthy is held 'hostage' by holdouts in House budget battleTwo House GOP lawmakers spoke to Fox News Digital about the fight in Congress to pass federal funding legislation after the House convened on Thursday.

Republican Senators Demand White House Fly Pro-Life FlagRepublican lawmakers demand the Biden administration fly the pro-life flag on the White House lawn during October’s Respect Life Month.

House Republican Gives Flimsiest Answer Possible When Pressed on McCarthyThe embattled GOP Speaker is trying to gather enough support among his party to avoid a government shutdown next month

House explosion in West Milford, New Jersey injures 5, flattens houseEmergency crews rescued six people from the rubble, five of whom were airlifted to area hospitals.

Talks between striking writers and studio representatives resume for the fourth straight dayThe two sides have reportedly reached several agreements but continue to dispute other issues such as artificial intelligence and writers' room staffing

of the U.S. government by next Sunday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sought to avoid that scenario when he hammered out a spending agreement with Democratic President Joe Biden this spring. But some members of his own party have threatened to depose him if he does not support steeper cuts that are sure to be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed and a, from financial oversight to medical research, will be suspended if Congress does not provide funding for the new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Congress typically misses that deadline and passes stopgap spending bills to avoid disruption while they finish their work.

But McCarthy has been unable so far to muster support for a temporary spending extension as a group of hardline Republicans have refused to go along. Republicans control the House by a narrow 221-212 majority and have few votes to spare.

McCarthy has put the stopgap bill on hold and instead will advance legislation that reflects conservative priorities.

When the House returns on Tuesday, lawmakers expected to take up four spending bills for the coming fiscal year that would impose new restrictions on abortion access, undo an $11 billion Biden administration climate initiative, and resume construction of the Mexico-U.S. border wall, a signature initiative of former President Donald Trump.

Those bills are certain to get rejected by the Senate, and the White House has said Biden would veto two of them.

McCarthy has said he hopes the effort would buy goodwill and allow him to pass a stopgap that would avoid a shutdown.

But Representative Matt Gaetz, a prominent McCarthy antagonist, said on Sunday he would not back a stopgap, even if it results in a shutdown.

"If the departments of Labor and Education have to shut down for a few days as we get their appropriations in line, that's certainly not something that is optimal. But I think it's better than continuing on the current path," he said on Fox News.

Another hardliner, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said in a statement she would not even support bringing the spending bills up for debate on the House floor, because Ukraine aid is included with them.

Greene and other members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus haveto $1.47 trillion, which is $120 billion less than Biden and McCarthy agreed to in their May compromise.

That only accounts for a fraction of the total U.S. budget, which will come to $6.4 trillion for this fiscal year. Lawmakers areto popular benefit programs like Social Security and Medicare, which are projected to grow dramatically as the population ages.

The Senate, meanwhile, is scheduled to advance a stopgap spending measure on Tuesday. If it passes, that could force McCarthy to rely on Democratic votes to pass it as well and avoid a shutdown before Oct. 1, which would incur the anger of his right flank and potentially put his job at risk.to force a shutdown to interfere with his two federal criminal cases. The Justice Department says criminal prosecutions would continue in the event of a shutdown.

Chart shows the timeline of the 14 US government shutdowns from 1981 to 2020, and the potential shutdown looming by Oct. 2023 if Congress fails to enact spending measure.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Lincoln Feast