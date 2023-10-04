US has its 'boot on the neck' of ISIS, but concerns it could grow in Afghanistan remain

U.S. forces are"in a good spot right now" as it relates to ISIS's status in Syria but do"not necessarily" have"the touch of everything that's going on" as it relates to the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), according to Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central.
The U.S. still conducts operations against ISIS fighters, including 36 operations in August, which resulted in the deaths of 7 ISIS operatives and the apprehension of 25 more, Central Command said. U.S. forces most recently captured Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, whom CENTCOM spokesman Lt. Col.
Grynkewich stressed the significance of a number of prisons across northeast Syria housing"roughly 10,000 ISIS prisoners" that"could easily be freed if we don't keep them secure. In January 2022, ISIS fighters launched a prison break at Gweiran Prison and the fighting went on for days until the Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition forces were able to end it. Dozens were killed on both sides in the more than week-long fight. headtopics.com
Another concern for the U.S. is the internally displaced persons camps in Syria that house tens of thousands of people. The U.S. has pushed countries to repatriate its citizens from these camps in order to reintegrate them back into society.
