US Government Spends More on Debt Interest than Military in FY2024

The federal government has spent more on paying interest on the national debt than on the military in fiscal year 2024, according to the latest budget update from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The U.S. has spent $412 billion on military programs at the Department of Defense through the first half of FY2024, while interest expenses on the national debt totaled $440 billion in the same period.

This represents an increase of $26 billion, or 8%, in military spending compared to the previous year, but a significant increase of $133 billion, or 43%, in interest expenses. The CBO's projections for FY2024 estimated that interest expenses would rise to $870 billion, whereas defense spending would rise to $822 billion. The increase in interest expenses is attributed to higher interest rates resulting from the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation

Government Debt Interest Military Budget Congressional Budget Office Fiscal Year Spending Federal Reserve Inflation

