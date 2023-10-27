In a display of strength, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has flown two B-52 bombers from Guam to reconnoiter around the Philippines.Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.

Yesterday (October 26, 2023), a pair of United States B-52 bombers were tracked rounding the southern part of the Philippines in the South China Sea. Based in Guam, the bombers were taking part in aThe bomber flight is nothing new and is part of the US Indo-Pacific Command policy of launching periodic bomber missions in the region.

However, this latest mission comes during heightened tensions in the region. On Sunday (October 22, 2023), tensions rose in the South China Sea as Chinese Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels blocked Philippine ships from refilling a marine outpost on the disputed Second Thomas shoal. It is important to note that China claims most of the South China Sea as its territory (a view not supported by). headtopics.com

"I want to be very clear: The United States' defense commitment to the Philippines is ironclad," Incumbent US President Joe Biden said at the White House Wednesday during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in response to the incident. "Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines," he added.

USAF B-52Hs DIVA11 & 12 departed Andersen AFB, Guam for a Bomber Task Force mission over the South China Sea."The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue and has no right to interfere in the issue between China and the Philippines," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday in response to Biden's expression of support. headtopics.com

