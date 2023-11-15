US Financial Institutions Await SEC Decision on Bitcoin ETF Applications

Leading financial services institutions in the US are eagerly awaiting the SEC's decision on their Bitcoin ETF applications. The approval of these ETFs, already influencing Bitcoin's price, marks a pivotal moment in market evolution. The crypto sector is drawing attention due to factors like the upcoming Bitcoin halving, its status as an uncorrelated asset class, and prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Bull runs in crypto markets have historically attracted institutional investors and financial service providers, enabling an expansion beyond bitcoin into areas like tokenization and stablecoins

