| US faces tough climb to end Ryder Cup losing streak in Europe

Europe has history on its side as the Sunday singles matches begin in the Ryder Cup. No team has ever lost a five-point lead on the final day. United States’ Scottie Scheffler play his tee shot on the 7th hole during his morning Foursomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)2 of 4United States’ Scottie Scheffler reacts after a poor shot on the 3rd green during their morning Foursomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia )3 of 4Europe’s Jon Rahm celebrates on the 5th green during his morning Foursomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)4 of 4Europe’s Jon Rahm plays his tee shot on the 1st during his morning Foursomes match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)Live updates |

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

How each team can gain an edge on Sunday at drama-filled Ryder CupIt all comes down to this. Saturday afternoon sparked hope in the American's quest to end a 30-year drought on European soil, but their work is far from over. Here's what's at stake in the final matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

2023 Ryder Cup live updates: Team USA vs. Team Europe at Marco Simone in ItalyThe USA needs 8.5 points to retain the Cup while the Europeans need just 4 points to win.

Ryder Cup: Europe maintains 5-point lead after Day 2Europe has control of the Ryder Cup by building a five-point lead after another big day at Marco Simone. Patrick Cantlay at least gave the Americans hope Saturday.

Europe continues Ryder Cup rout with 5-point leadPatrick Cantlay gives the Americans a glimmer of hope, but no team has ever rallied from more than four points behind going into Sunday’s 12 singles matches

USA’s Scottie Scheffler in tears after record Ryder Cup loss, as Europe extend dominanceWorld No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was left in tears after suffering a defeat of historic proportions at the Ryder Cup on Saturday.