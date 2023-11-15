US extends sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to pay for Iranian electricity

The United States extended a sanctions waiver that critics slammed as tantamount to continuing to fund Iran’s disruptive activities as its proxies attack U.S. forces across the Middle East. 'It is absolutely outrageous the Biden Administration continues to find ways to send Iran money - especially from Iraq, where the same Iranian-backed militias who are targeting American forces increasingly run the show and are helping keep Iraq addicted to Iranian energy,' Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

, told Fox News Digital. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed an extension to the initial 120-day waiver that allows Iraq to pay for Iranian electricity through an escrow account, where it has so far deposited an estimated minimum $10 billion – all without fear of reprisal for potentially breaking any U.S. sanctions. The waiver allows the payments so long as they go through Oman, where a portion is converted to euros or other widely-traded currencies for Iran to buy non-sanctioned products such as humanitarian ai

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: US extends waiver allowing Iraq to import Iranian gas and electricityThe US has extended a waiver allowing Iraq to continue importing Iranian gas and electricity for another 120 days. The waiver, signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken , comes amid increased attacks against US forces by Iranian proxies and just over a month after Iran-backed terror group Hamas attacked Israel.

Source: nypost | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Turkey's Rhetoric on Israel-Hamas War Paves Way for Closer Ties with IranTurkey's rhetoric and positions on the Israel-Hamas war have paved the way for closer ties with Iran, which both nations will explore as they seek to resolve long-standing issues.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

ABC7NEWSBAYAREA: Biden and Xi Jinping Meet to Stabilize U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping head into their big meeting at a Bay Area country estate on the sidelines of the APEC summit hoping to stabilize U.S.-China relations. Here's what they're expected to discuss.

Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more »

ABC7NY: Biden and Xi Jinping Meet to Stabilize U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet to stabilize U.S.-China relations after a period of tumult, discussing trade, Beijing's relationship with Iran, and human rights concerns.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Yemen's Houthi militia threatens to open new fronts against IsraelMy latest: Iran-backed Houthis threaten all-out war on Israel by land, air and sea Amid missile & drone attacks, Ansar Allah official tells Newsweek group has 'hundreds of thousands' fighters whose 'dream in life is to fight the Zionists & the Americans'

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

ABC7CHİCAGO: Biden and Xi Jinping to Meet in Hopes of Stabilizing U.S.-China RelationsPresidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet at a country estate to discuss stabilizing U.S.-China relations after recent tensions. Biden is prepared to address trade, Iran's relationship with Beijing, and human rights concerns. The meeting comes after strained ties between the two countries due to various incidents.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more »