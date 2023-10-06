The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The State Department said it had taken the action in response to Russia declaring the two American diplomats persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed U.S. consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year.

"The department will not tolerate the Russian government's pattern of harassment of our diplomats," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. "Unacceptable actions against our embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences."On Sept. 14, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the first secretary at the U.S.

The ministry said they had “kept in touch” with the former consulate employee, Robert Shonov, who was accused of collecting information for U.S. diplomats about Russia’s military action in Ukraine and related issues.

Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, reported the arrest of Shonov in August. The FSB said he had gathered "information about the special military operation, mobilization processes in Russian regions, problems and the assessment of their influence on protest activities of the population in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.

