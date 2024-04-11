US EPA Sets Nationwide Limit on PFAS in Drinking Water

The US Environment al Protection Agency ( EPA ) has announced a new regulation that sets limits on the levels of PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water . This is the first nationwide limit imposed on water providers for these so-called forever chemicals . The EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, stated that this is the largest action the agency has taken on PFAS and will reduce exposure for 100 million people.

The Biden administration has also proposed new rules to remove harmful lead pipes from utilities as part of their overall goal to improve public health and drinking water quality

