US EPA Grants $20 Billion for Green Banks to Combat Climate Change

The US Environment al Protection Agency granted $20 billion in federal grants for ' green banks ' to eight community development banks and non-profit organizations for climate change projects in disadvantaged communities and to help Americans save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The funds could finance tens of thousands of projects ranging from residential heat pumps and other energy efficiency improvements in homes, to larger-scale projects such as electric vehicle charging stations or community cooling centers, according to government officials. Vice President Kamala Harris, agency administrator Michael Regan, and other officials are expected to announce the aid selection during a visit to Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday

US EPA Grants Green Banks Climate Change Disadvantaged Communities Energy Efficiency Electric Vehicles Community Cooling Centers

