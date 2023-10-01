‘Us’ Ending Explained: Who Are the Tethered?

The Big Picture Jordan Peele has been taking the horror genre by storm in recent years, with his 2017 directorial debut Get Out releasing to rave reviews and even scoring the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay — a rarity in the horror genre. He specializes in psychological horror and never fails to deliver an intricate and frightening masterpiece, such was the case with his second film Us in 2019.

The Big Picture Jordan Peele has been taking the horror genre by storm in recent years, with his 2017 directorial debut Get Out releasing to rave reviews and even scoring the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay — a rarity in the horror genre. He specializes in psychological horror and never fails to deliver an intricate and frightening masterpiece, such was the case with his second film Us in 2019. Starring Lupita Nyong’o in the lead role, Us was yet another hit for Peele and solidified him as a prominent creator in horror, but it also has an ending that still leaves audiences shocked, stunned, and mildly confused. Us just hit Netflix, so, whether you're only catching it for the first time now or rewatching it for the dozenth time, let’s break down its finale.

What Is 'Us' About? Us begins in 1986 when a young girl is on vacation with her parents and begins to wander around the Santa Cruz Beach boardwalk. Splitting from her parents, she enters a funhouse full of mirrors, and as she navigates her way through the tricky maze she comes across a doppelgänger of herself. This encounter frightens her so much that she stops speaking and becomes seemingly detached from her family.

Cut to 2019 and that young girl, who we learn is named Adelaide (now played by Nyong’o), is now married with a family of her own, and the four of them are going on vacation to the same place she went as a kid — albeit, reluctantly. Later that night, as the family is getting ready for bed, Adelaide’s young son Jason (Evan Alex) tells his parents that “there’s a family in our driveway,” in a line that never fails to give me chills. This isn’t just any family though, as Adelaide’s husband Gabe (Winston Duke) quickly learns. This family is them… or rather, their doppelgängers. They look like them, act like them, have the same thoughts as them, but their movements are stiffer, their appearance is rougher, and they don’t speak. The only one who does speak is Adelaide’s doppelgänger, whose name is Red, and when she does it’s with a strangled, raspy voice that is the stuff of nightmares.

Who Are the Tethered? Red explains to the family that they are called the “Tethered,” they share a soul and always have, but they’ve now come to untether themselves, and the only way to do that is by killing their counterparts. Each family member faces off against their respective twin, and after managing to escape them for a short period of time, they discover that the “Tethered” are taking over the country, joining hands to create a human chain, an idea inspired by and formed from Hands Across America. The family decides that in order to avoid the Tethered chain they’ll drive to the coast, where they plan to flee to Mexico.

However, on their way, their plans are almost thwarted by Zora’s (Shahadi Wright Joseph) Tether, Umbrae, as well as Jason’s, Pluto. The latter results in the death of Pluto, as Jason learned earlier that he mirrors his movements, and uses it to his advantage here, making Pluto walk backward into a fire. But the heroic act from the young boy doesn’t go unpunished as he’s quickly snatched up by Red, forcing Adelaide to spring into action. And this, my friends, is when the ending of Us kicks into high gear.

What Happens at the End of ‘Us’? Adelaide chases Red into the same funhouse from her childhood, only this time she discovers an entrance that leads to a basement overrun by a bunch of rabbits. She finds Red inside a classroom and Red finally explains what we’ve all been dying to know: Who are the Tethered, and where do they come from?

Red tells Adelaide that the Tethered were created by “them,” which is presumably the government, as an experiment. However, the experiment was abandoned, and left behind were the thousands of Tethered below ground. As previously mentioned, the Tethered share a soul with their above-ground counterpart, so everything they did, so did the Tethered, just a little differently and a lot more sad. We see things like the above-ground people riding rollercoasters, and the Tethered below ground, simulating the movements of a rollercoaster while not actually being in one. We also see a recital Adelaide did as a child in a large auditorium, and then see a much more twisted version done by Red in the dimly lit, cold-looking halls of the tunnel below. The Tethered have no free will, simply living the same lives as their counterparts without actually experiencing them properly. This was something they were rather content with, as they knew of nothing else. That is until the night Adelaide saw her doppelgänger in the funhouse.

The doppelgänger she saw that night was indeed Red, which in itself isn’t the big reveal, but we do go back to that scene and see how the rest of it played out, and it’s a little mind-blowing. After the two see each other in the funhouse, the version Adelaide sees in the mirror suddenly reaches out and strangles her until she passes out. The mirror Adelaide then proceeds to drag her twin down to the basement where she chains her and swaps her clothes before walking back upstairs, leaving the original Adelaide behind and taking over her life.

Which Lupita Nyong'o Should We Root For? This reveal is quite good, especially since the seed is planted at the very start of the film, but it can be a little confusing. As it turns out, Red is actually the original non-Tethered Adelaide, and the Adelaide we’ve been following the entire movie, and thought was the hero, is actually the Tether. It’s solidified by the fact that Red now talks with a raspy, strangled voice, which is a direct result of Adelaide choking her unconscious all those years ago.

This is further pushed when “Adelaide” manages to overpower “Red” and strangles her to death. The Adelaide we’ve been following all movie kills her doppelgänger while grunting and huffing almost like an animal, going back to her roots of when she herself was a Tether. Red technically is the good one, the one we saw in the very beginning of the movie, and thus the original protagonist, whereas the Adelaide we’ve been following all movie is the real Tether, having stolen the life and identity of her doppelgänger. This is why she doesn’t speak after the funhouse experience. Her parents just think something traumatizing happened to her.

What Is the Meaning Behind 'Us'? As the film comes to a close, the final shot sees the family driving away in seek of safety, and Jason staring strangely at his mom, as if he knows her true identity. This is left rather to interpretation, but it is quite heavily implied by the strange look Jason gives his mom. In fact, a lot of Us is left to interpretation. There’s also the deeper meaning behind the film, the blatant social commentary, which is often left up for discussion and debate among fans and critics alike. The deeper message in Us is that of class divide. You see these two groups of people — the Tethered, and their above-ground counterparts. Those above ground get to live free lives and do what they please. They have luxuries, they have homes, and they get to have genuine experiences. Whereas the Tethered are subjected to doing whatever their counterparts do, just in a much colder and duller way.

They don’t have any free will, the only food they get are rabbits, and they live their lives wandering through underground tunnels. It’s an analogy of rich vs. poor, of non-minorities vs. minorities, the haves vs. the have-nots, and the way their lives are similar in structure but so different in execution. The reveal that the Adelaide we’ve been rooting for all movie is actually a Tethered doubles down on this. She’s actually the minority in this situation but she rose up and took the life she felt she deserved for herself. Whereas Red, who was the original Adelaide, gathers the rest of the Tethered and plans to rise up and take back her life, while simultaneously giving the Tethered the life she once had.

It can get a little confusing when it comes to balancing which of the two Adelaide’s is the good vs. the bad, as both have their morally questionable moments. Is the Adelaide we’ve been following the bad one because she stole the original Adelaide’s life for herself, thus subjecting her to a worse one? Or is the original Adelaide the bad one because she rose up to take her life back, bringing with her immeasurable destruction in the form of the rest of the Tethered? This is why Us is such a fantastic movie, not only is it scary but it opens up some debate and conversation that adds a deeper level to the film.