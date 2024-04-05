US Employers Add 303,000 Jobs in March, Reflecting Economic Strength

US employers added a surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March in a sign of economic strength . The report reflected the economy’s ability to withstand the pressure of high borrowing costs resulting from the Federal Reserve ’s interest rate hikes.

US Employers Add 303,000 Jobs in March, Boosting EconomyAmerica's employers added 303,000 jobs in March, surpassing economists' forecasts and indicating a strong month of hiring. The job growth also suggests that the economy can withstand high interest rates without falling into a recession. The unemployment rate also decreased to 3.8%.

