US embassy in Egypt warns citizens to use 'increased security' after tourist deaths

The United States Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, issued a message to American citizens Sunday, urging them to take increased security precautions in the country following reports of foreign tourists being killed as a likely result of terrorist attacks in Israel.

"Message to U.S. citizens: The Embassy is aware of reports of multiple foreign tourists killed in an attack in Alexandria, Egypt today, Oct 8, 2023. This incident may be related to ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Israel. U.S. citizens in Egypt should exercise increased security awareness and precautions," the embassy wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Hamas is known to be supported by Iran, and a spokesperson for the terrorist organization, Ghazi Hamad, told the BBC that Iran expressed support for its attacks on Israel on Saturday. According to an analysis from CNN, more than 500 could have died following the initial attack. headtopics.com

Message to U.S. citizens: The Embassy is aware of reports of multiple foreign tourists killed in an attack in Alexandria, Egypt today, Oct 8, 2023. This incident may be related to ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Israel. U.S. citizens in Egypt should exercise increased security…As the events in Israel developed, reports of foreign tourists being killed in bordering Egypt emerged.

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo noted that the attack is possibly related to the invasion of Israel by Hamas.Israel is reportedly working with the Egyptian government to bring tourists from the country home following the shooting. headtopics.com

The U.S. Embassy has not issued a call for American citizens to return home, but it encouraged them to act with increased awareness as well as increased security precautions during their travels.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Rand Paul rages at ‘staggering’ media ‘know-nothingism,’ COVID cover-upNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your inbox every morning.

Fox News Bret Baier to host debate between House speaker candidatesJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

Fox News Bret Baier to host joint interview with House speaker candidatesJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

Conservative group says Jamaal Bowman should get same charges as Jan. 6 rioters for pulling alarmJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

'Squad' Democrat Jamaal Bowman subject of criminal referral over fire alarm pullJulia Johnson is a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner, where she also worked as a trending news editor. She was born and raised in New Jersey before earning her bachelor's in political science in 2021 from the University of South Carolina, with a minor in mass communications. Follow Julia's X for updates on her reporting: JuliaaJohnson_

CPAC conservative ‘ratings’ give edge to Jordan over ScaliseNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream.' Be sure to follow Paul on X at SecretsBedard, like him on Facebook, and sign up for his email newsletter to get all of Paul's Washington Secrets delivered to your inbox every morning.