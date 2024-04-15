US Electric Car Buyers Benefit from $7,500 Tax Credit at Point of Sale

The fact that buyers of new electric cars in the United States can benefit from the $7,500 tax credit at the point of sale seems to be a pretty big hit among customers. According to the U.S. Treasury, the government reimbursed car dealers for more than $580 million in advance point-of-sale EV tax credit payments so far this year, with the Internal Revenue Service receiving roughly 100,000 time-of-sale EV reports since January 1.

The rules changed at the beginning of 2024, however, allowing buyers to transfer the credits to a car dealer at the time of sale, which effectively lowers the purchase price of the car and eliminates the hassle of worrying...

