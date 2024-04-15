US Electric Car Buyers Benefit from $7,500 Tax Credit at Point of Sale

The fact that buyers of new electric cars in the United States can benefit from the $7,500 tax credit at the point of sale seems to be a pretty big hit among customers. According to the U.S. Treasury, the government reimbursed car dealers for more than $580 million in advance point-of-sale EV tax credit payments so far this year, with the Internal Revenue Service receiving roughly 100,000 time-of-sale EV reports since January 1.
More EV Tax Credit Stories What The 2024 Election Could Mean For EV Tax Credits Dealers Are Having a Bad Time With the EV Tax Credit Doug DeMuro Thinks The New Tax Credits Will Shake Up The Used EV Market Yes, The Revised 2024 EV Tax Credits Still Count If You Lease The Car The rules changed at the beginning of 2024, however, allowing buyers to transfer the credits to a car dealer at the time of sale, which effectively lowers the purchase price of the car and eliminates the hassle of worrying...
