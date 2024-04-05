The U.S. economy continued to add jobs at a solid clip in March , as strong hiring in health care and the government helped to boost the overall payroll figure. Employers added 303,000 jobs in March , the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday, easily topping the 200,000 gain forecast by LSEG economists. The unemployment rate inched lower to 3.8%, from 3.9% in February.

"Gains were once again primarily driven by a handful of sectors, including healthcare, government, as well as leisure and hospitality, which are less sensitive to rising interest rates, maintain demand during a downturn, and faced severe post-pandemic labor shortages," said Noah Yosif, chief economist at the American Staffing Association. US ECONOMY ADDS 303K JOBS IN MARCH, MUCH STRONGER THAN EXPECTED The health care sector accounted for the biggest payroll gains in March, adding 72,300 jobs last mont

