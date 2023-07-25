US Dollar Records Worst Weekly Decline Since May

The US Dollar experienced its worst weekly decline since May, with negative momentum prevailing. Next week will be a shortened week in the US due to Thanksgiving. The key economic report to watch will be the preliminary November PMIs. Here is what you need to know for next week: The US Dollar Index (DXY) recorded a loss of 1.65% during the week, marking its worst performance since July.

Data showed further softening in inflation, which weighed on the Greenback by reinforcing the market's belief that the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates. US Treasury yields declined, putting additional pressure on the US dollar. Meanwhile, risk appetite prevailed, boosting Wall Street to its third consecutive weekly gain and reaching its highest level in eight weeks. The Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday but it could easily be a non-event considering the latest economic reports and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comment

