US Dollar Gains for Fifth Straight Day, but Could Face Easing

The US Dollar Index starts to flirt with a break below 106 yet again as seen on Monday. The US Dollar Index is halting its rally for now with the US session coming in, triggering a turnaround and seeing some selling pressure in the Greenback. In the broader picture, the Greenback is enjoying the change in narrative on the rate differential since last week, which got bigger against other currencies in favor of the US Dollar.
The Greenback looks to be the ultimate gainer while Europe and China look very bleak in terms of rates and keeping them steady for longer. WIth these main currencies set to devalue substantially further in the coming weeks and months, the end of the King Dollar does not look to be taking place anytime soon, as long as US data keeps outperforming. Bets on a weaker US Dollar will get squeezed out time after time On the upside, the first level for the DXY is the November 10 high at 106.
US Dollar Gains Easing Fed Chairman Powell US Dollar Index Selling Pressure Rate Differential Israel Iran Tensions Middle East Economic Data
