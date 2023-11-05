US Department of Education Punishes Student Loan Servicer for Late Billing Statements

The US Department of Education is punishing MOHELA, one of the largest student loan servicers, for failing to send on-time billing statements to millions of borrowers. As a result, more than 800,000 borrowers became delinquent on their loans in October. The department will withhold $7.2 million in payment owed to MOHELA and place affected borrowers in forbearance until the issue is resolved.

