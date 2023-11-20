US Defense Secretary Visits Kyiv to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to ensure continued support for Ukraine in its efforts to defeat Russia's invasion. Austin met with President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Umerov, emphasizing that U.S. support would continue 'for the long haul.' This visit is seen as a significant signal of support for Ukraine.





