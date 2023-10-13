US defense secretary in Israel to meet with its leaders and see America's security assistance

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addresses a media conference on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, arrives in Amman, Jordan, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, after meetings in Israel. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)U.S.

Austin is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, and the Israeli War Cabinet. A senior defense official said the U.S. has already given Israel small diameter bombs as well as interceptor missiles for its Iron Dome system and more will be delivered. Other munitions are expected to arrive Friday.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is already in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a second carrier was departing Friday from Virginia, also heading to the region. A day after visiting Israel to offer the Biden administration’s diplomatic support in person, Blinken was in Jordan on Friday for talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who has a home in the Jordanian capital of Amman. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Senators ask Defense Secretary Austin to give Israel two Iron Dome batteriesSahil Kapur is a senior national political reporter for NBC News.

Senators ask Defense Secretary Austin to give Israel two Iron Dome batteriesA bipartisan group of senators sent a letter asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to send Israel two Iron Dome batteries — the systems that laun...

US Defense Secretary Austin to visit Israel on Friday to discuss military aid following Hamas attackU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to visit Israel on Friday

Israel’s defense minister removes ‘every restriction’ as IDF prepares ground assault in GazaIsrael Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has told soldiers near the Gaza Strip that Israel has “removed every restriction' as its war with Hamas escalates.

Israel-Hamas War to Change Sentiment on Defense StocksWall Street analysts generally feel the direct impact of the conflict on defense stocks will be small, but will improve the way investors view the sector.

Israel's Netanyahu forms unity government with ex-Defense Minister GantzThe move underscores how big the crisis in Israel is as a result of the Hamas attack.