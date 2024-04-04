US Defense Secretary Condemns Israeli Strike on Aid Workers in Gaza

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his outrage to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant over the Israeli strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza , including an American. Austin stressed the need to immediately take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated coordination failures with foreign aid groups. He called for a transparent investigation.

Gallant's office stated that he briefed Austin on the WCK strike, expressed sorrow and condolences, and emphasized that a thorough and transparent investigation is being conducted

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Israeli Strike Aid Workers Gaza Palestinian Civilians Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin to meet with Israeli defense minister as US-Israel tensions flare over Gaza strategyDaily on Defense: Austin meets Gallant under cloud, ISIS threat assessed, and a changing of the guard at Boeing

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Austin to Israeli defense minister: 'Civilian casualties [are] far too high' in GazaAustin said humanitarian considerations must be confronted amid the war in Gaza.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

U.S. and Israeli defense chiefs meet as tensions rise over war in GazaChantal Da Silva is a breaking news editor for NBC News Digital based in London.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Lloyd Austin tells Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant not to invade Rafah until civilians secureDefense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned his Israeli counterpart that any heavy incursion to take out Hamas' remaining battalions inside Rafah should be delayed until the safety of about 1.5 million Palestinian civilians there can be secured.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Israeli Newspaper Haaretz Details Israeli Forces' Use of "Kill Zones" in GazaOne Israeli reserve officer told the paper that, 'orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed.'

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Israeli Defense Minister: Hamas no longer a military organization in most parts of Gaza StripIsraeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Hamas has lost its military capabilities in most parts of the Gaza Strip. He mentioned this during an operational briefing in Tel Aviv, where he also discussed the progress in dismantling Hamas and efforts to rescue hostages. Gallant emphasized that Hamas is falling apart based on information obtained from terrorist interrogations.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »