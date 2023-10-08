US consumer watchdog mulls applying e-banking laws to crypto

The head of the U.S. financial consumer watchdog says it’s looking to issue guidance on how crypto could fall into electronic fund transfer laws.The top United States agency for consumer financial protection is considering applying the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA) to crypto, in an attempt to protect consumers from fraudulent crypto transfers.
“To reduce the harms of errors, hacks, and unauthorized transfers, the CFPB is exploring providing additional guidance to market participants to answer their questions regarding the applicability of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act with respect to private digital dollars and other virtual currencies,” Chopra said.
Passed in 1978, EFTA is a federal law that protects consumers when they transfer funds electronically, whether by debit cards, ATMs or bank accounts and aims to limit consumer losses from unauthorized transfers. headtopics.com
Chopra said the CFPB’s crypto-related plans include providing guidance on how existing electronic fund transfer laws apply to crypto.
Chopra added the CFPB will also issue orders to “certain large technology firms” to gain information on their business practices in regard to the use of personal data and issuing private currency.Chopra also suggested the Treasury’s Financial Stability Oversight Council should classify some crypto activities as a “systemically important payment clearing or settlement activity. headtopics.com
“This could provide, for example, other agencies with critical oversight and tools to ensure that a stablecoin is actually stable.”